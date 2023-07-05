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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC5206L/00

1

| (4) Reviews

Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

You will need this USB-C to lightning cable to get maximum power from the PD enabled charger for your iPhone and iPad. Premium cable at a 6ft length for added flexibility.

See all benefits

Premium braided USB-C to Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 2 meters / 6.5 feet

  • Black braided cable

  • Power Delivery

Extra long cable for easy access and convenience

Sometimes a longer cable is just what you need for better access and added convenience

Stress tested over 10000 times

Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
4
3
2

05/07/2023

US

US

Do not Purchase

If it was possible to -star rating, I would. I encourage you to please purchase charging cable. This charger worked for about 30 days. I tried various outlets, power strips and blocks, nothing worked to get this charger to work. Another let down from a once trusted product brand Philips

Pros

worked for 30 days

Cons

useless after 30 days

This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable

Date of Use 2023-06-05

This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable

Date of Use 2023-06-05

02/05/2023

US

US

Garbage Do not buy

I bought the charging wire it worked about 5 times then will not work anymore. I threw out receipt so I cant return. Waste of money.

Pros

none

Cons

stopped working after 5 uses

This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable

Date of Use 2023-04-02

This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable

Date of Use 2023-04-02

28/02/2022

US

US

Expensive and not worth it

This product is pretty expensive, and it broke so easily. The tip of the charger broke off so quickly. Totally not worth it!

This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable

Date of Use 2021-01-27

This review was made for DLC5206L USB-C to Lightning cable

Date of Use 2021-01-27

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