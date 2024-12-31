2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC2561NB/97
Male to female USB extension cable
USB extension cable 2 meter. Supports USB 3.0 data transfer,
Sync and Charge
USB 3.0
2 m
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
The USB 2.0 cable connects to your computer via USB to easily charge your Smart Phone. Also use to connect to any USB wall or auto charger to power and charge your Smart Phone.
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.