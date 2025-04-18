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2 year warranty

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7000 series Facial recognition smart door lock

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7000 seriesFacial recognition smart door lock

DDL709NCAFCW/00

DDL709-FVP-7HWS

7000 series Facial recognition smart door lock

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 448.1 kB
  • 18 April 2025

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 4.3 MB
  • 30 January 2024

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