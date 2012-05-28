2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or connect other devices via USB Direct - and enjoy the deep booming bass of wOOx technology. Cleverly designed with wall-mount options, this Philips micro music system delivers brilliant sound in true style.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
40W
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AyaTan
28/05/2012
Singapore
nice design for excellent sound projection. glad that they provide the audio cable. it's surprising how good this micro system is. really worth it for the price we have paid!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Jesus_Ariel_Barrios
26/04/2012
Singapore
Great sound and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Wei_ChenLoh
25/01/2012
Singapore
I love this product as it can charge my fav iphone & ipad2! =)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system