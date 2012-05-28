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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM3060/79

4.1

| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or connect other devices via USB Direct - and enjoy the deep booming bass of wOOx technology. Cleverly designed with wall-mount options, this Philips micro music system delivers brilliant sound in true style.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • 40W

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

28/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

nice design for excellent sound projection. glad that they provide the audio cable. it's surprising how good this micro system is. really worth it for the price we have paid!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

26/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Great sound and easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

25/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I love this product as it can charge my fav iphone & ipad2! =)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

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