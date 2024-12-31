2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM186B/79
Relax to great music
Connect to power - and rich sound - when you dock and charge your iPod/iPhone on this Philips Micro sound system. Dynamic Bass Boost will tantalize your ears while its stylish, compact design will enhance any space and entice your senses.
Dock for iPod/iPhone
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
15W RMS music output power fills a room with your favorite music.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
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