2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system delivers great sound as well as a great, stylish design. Sit back and relax, enjoy your music your way, with one simple control.
iPhone 5
with Lightning connector
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
hawks2win
26/12/2016
Australia
LIKE THIS UNIT VERY MUCH.
No complaints from me. We should all read the product info before purchasing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Normol
08/12/2017
Australia
Why focus on I-Phones?
The visual and audio design is very good, however the focus on I-Phones and ignoring Android is annoying. I also would like a DVD player and AM receiver incorporated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
WILF
14/04/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Phillips Micro Music System DCM1170
An excellent product, only one negative and that is that my IPod connection is the older larger type and I have to connect via cable to the USB port. Also have to disconnect the IPod to charge it but otherwise I am enjoying using the music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM1170 Micro music system