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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DCB291/12

2.5

| (8) Reviews

Rise and shine

Bring out the best in your iPod/iPhone/iPad music - with rich and clear sound, or listen to crackle-free DAB radio. This elegant aluminum desktop dock also works as an alarm clock, waking you with your favorite song or radio station.

See all benefits

with clear and crackle-free DAB radio

Rise and shine

  • Aluminium

  • DAB

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

10W RMS total output power

10W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

8

Reviews

4

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish design, great allround performance

After weeks of looking at various docking stations/ alarm clocks we purchased the PhilipsDCB 291. It's a stylish looking unit in an aluminium finish, sits comfortably on any bedside cabinet. Sound is generally very good, at this price range. Would definitely recommend this product, you won't be disappointed.

This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

02/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

looses time & date

we found that when we listen to radio that time & date is lost? this happened three times now, we will return for another unit. Otherwise very good unit, easy to use, remote ok, would have been better with led lit controls

This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

02/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

looses time & date

we found that when we listen to radio that time & date is lost? this happened three times now, we will return for another unit. Otherwise very good unit, easy to use, remote ok, would have been better with led lit controls

This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

This review was made for DCB291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad

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