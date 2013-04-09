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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCB2020/79

3.8

| (11) Reviews

Relax to great music

Dock and listen to your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or turn on the crystal-clear DAB+ radio. This sound system also connects to other music players via USB Direct or MP3 Link. Enjoy your favorites with the deep powerful sound of Bass Reflex speakers.

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Obsessed with sound

Relax to great music

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

20W RMS total output power

20W RMS total output power

This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Radio Data System for station information and data services

The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

Motorized CD loader for convenience access

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

11

Reviews

2

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Talented Machine

We are very pleased with its looks and FM sound, however DAB reception is poor...it has improved some after I wired its antenna to the house system. It has everything we wanted. We certainly would recommend this product to friends. MM

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2020 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2020 Micro music system

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Does all i wanted.

My wife and I have made the right choice to replace our old system. It takes up the exact space and it looks good. Its well designed, speakers are black to go with our surroundings. The sound quality is good, I tried the volume on full and soon turned it down, its loud for the room its in. I use the USB port a lot, I bought a notbook memory stick so it does not stick out like a normal one. overall we are very pleased.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2020 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2020 Micro music system

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does all i wanted.

My wife and I have made the right choice to replace our old system. It takes up the exact space and it looks good. Its well designed, speakers are black to go with our surroundings. The sound quality is good, I tried the volume on full and soon turned it down, its loud for the room its in. I use the USB port a lot, I bought a notbook memory stick so it does not stick out like a normal one. overall we are very pleased.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2020 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB2020 Micro music system

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