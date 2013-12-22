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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

DCB188/79

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Connect to power - and rich sound - when you dock and charge your iPod/iPhone on this stylishly compact Philips Micro sound system with Dynamic Bass Boost. Enjoy tuning in to favorite music or thousands of cool stations on DAB radio.

See all benefits

Sound system to relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM

  • 15W

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

15W RMS total output power

15W RMS music output power fills a room with your favorite music.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing!

When i first got this system i didn't know what to expect, but the rich sound from the speakers is amazing, i was blown away with them, for the price it is amazing with all its features that all work perfectly. Would Highly Reccomend! hoping to buy another soon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system

22/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing!

When i first got this system i didn't know what to expect, but the rich sound from the speakers is amazing, i was blown away with them, for the price it is amazing with all its features that all work perfectly. Would Highly Reccomend! hoping to buy another soon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system

20/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

Great sound quality, easy to set up and plays all my music, only difficulty is I can't get it on the DAB radio but everything else is great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB188 Classic micro sound system

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