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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
docking entertainment system
Discontinued
Support
DC146/79
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Quick start guide
All (2)
Why can I not receive RDS stations on my Philips device?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
I can not charge my iPod via my Philips dock
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