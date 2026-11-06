2 year warranty
New
Our strongest and quietest tower fan
Enjoy powerful yet whisper-quiet cooling. The fan automatically adjusts to your needs while using less energy. Stay in control with the Air+ app, monitor the room temperature on the display, and elevate the atmosphere with essential oils.
Powerful airflow at 2.440 m³/h
Ultra-quiet operation
Connected with Air+ app
Low energy consumption
DC motor
This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.440 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.4 m/s.
Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 22 dB (2). With a brushless DC motor and air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this is our quietest fan yet - perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.
The energy-saving DC motor delivers powerful cooling with up to 40% less energy use (3). At maximum 30W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – to keep your energy costs low.
4.9
of 5
21
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Danetteg5
06/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Blows me away!
I love this tower fan! It looks sleek and stylish, works like a dream and is so quiet you forget it’s there. It keeps the room cool without sounding like a helicopter taking off! A great looking fan that actually does what it says.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series CX7550/01 Tower Fan
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series CX7550/01 Tower Fan
Tamii4
04/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
I’m a fan!
Absolutely love this tower fan! My room gets quite hot during the day, and this fan has been a life saver! You can use the remote control to adjust the speed turn the light down and put on a timer.￼
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series CX7550/01 Tower Fan
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series CX7550/01 Tower Fan
Kimmi8
03/11/2026
Australia
Part of promotion
Phillips 7500 Tower Fan
I have this fan set up in my bedroom. hottest room in the house. absolutely fabulous even heats on cold nights. highly recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series CX7550/01 Tower Fan
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series CX7550/01 Tower Fan
(1) vs. predecessor CX5535
(2) Tested at lowest speed settings
(3) vs. model with AC motor