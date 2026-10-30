I actually loved this fan. It has a tidy slimline look and the height is perfect to still provide good air flow to all areas of the room. The controls are very straightforward and easy to use and I like that the remote can securely sit on the top of the fan for simple storage without misplacing it. The fan settings are very effective in all modes. The lowest 2 settings feel very relaxing and the sound is so quiet and the final 3 settings are so lovely and refreshing and the sound to me is still very relaxing with the air flow. It works well to cool and refresh the space. I like the feature of the controls on top of the fan as well as the remote, it makes for easy adjustments if you do misplace the remote or when it's dark you can easily see what to select. Another helpful feature is that at night you can select to turn of the light controls on top to reduce light in the room but can easily be turned back on by tapping the top of the fan. Great product.