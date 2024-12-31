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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CSM102/12

Guide you to destination with ease

Philips CSM102 guide you to destination with ease, thanks to high sensitivity antenna for precise navigation.

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Guide you to destination with ease

High sensitivity antenna for precise navigation

Simultaneous operation of AV entertainment & navigation

Powered by Philips AV system to ensure fast response

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