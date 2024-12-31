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2 year warranty
In-car audio
All series
CarStudio Car audio system
Discontinued
CSM102/12
Guide you to destination with ease
Philips CSM102 guide you to destination with ease, thanks to high sensitivity antenna for precise navigation.
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