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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Car audio video system

CED1910BT/98

1

| (1) Review

Experience live music with video in car

Philips CED1910BT features a 6.2" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music with video in car

  • 15.7 cm (6.2") touch screen

  • Bluetooth

Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
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2

02/02/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

avoid this product

I had this product for 18 months and then the usb function stopped working intermittently. By 2 years it had stopped working completely. I went back to the retailer who said: "sorry, only 1 year warranty and philips have said 'we can send it away for 2 weeks for significant cost to replace usb part'." I thought firmware may be the issue, but could find no information about firmware even upon registering for this site. Please provide clear information re: firmware applicability.

This review was made for CED1910BT Car audio video system

This review was made for CED1910BT Car audio video system

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