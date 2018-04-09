2 year warranty
Discontinued
Experience live music with video in car
The new Philips CE600BT brings all important features you need for enjoying high quality audio and video in car such as 17.3cm WVGA display for perfect viewing, an advanced DSP with 24-bit DAC for crystal clear sound.
17.3cm (6.8") WVGA
DSP
Wireless Browse & Play
Philips CarStudio In-car AV system with high resolution display features a WVGA (800x480 pixels) LCD panel. Clear and bright, the display gives the sharpest view of the smart user interface and of video playback from various multimedia sources. It is also great for watching slideshows of your favorite photos. A selection of different backgrounds and color themes is provided, letting you create better ambience in your car.
The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, sufficient to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Simon
09/04/2018
New Zealand
Well priced and easy to use
We installed our Philips CE600BT a couple of days ago. We got it on a special introductory offer, and as such it was very well priced compared to similar specification units. With the ISO connectors on the back it was simple to connect to our Toyota original wiring using an off the shelf wiring loom. The reverse camera was easy to connect too. The interface is large and well laid out. Whilst simple looking it does make for ease of use whilst driving. The only downsides we have found are that you can only connect one bluetooth device at a time, and it didn't recognise my Samsung Galaxy S7 when pluged in to the USB port. It still charged but couldn't access any of the content on it through the USB, but across bluetooth works fine. Overall we are very happy with this unit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system
Dominic
06/04/2018
New Zealand
Good - needs a few tweaks ASAP.
Great unit. Reverse camera in, video in, sub out, getting as much as I can out of this unit, and all working smooth. Functional unit and best in class for price range. However, I'd like to see an update ASAP to address: -Being able to change wallpaper/entire user interface background from the default blue and red smoke - bit of a waste of a full colour screen. -General user interface is extremely basic, again bit of a let down as there wasn't much pre-purchase information available on this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CE600BT Car audio video system