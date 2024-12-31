ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        CarStudioCar audio system

        CE233/56

        Experience live music in car

        Philips CE233 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from USB, SDHC & portable MP3 players in your car. The system features anti-theft detachable front panel for security and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

        See all benefits

        Obsessed with sound

        Experience live music in car

        • USB/SDHC

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Technical Specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

        • Member-exclusive offers.
        • Early access to sales.
        • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

        • Member-exclusive offers.
        • Early access to sales.
        • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.