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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
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AZD208/79
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (3)
With what iPod versions is my Philips player compatible?
Can I charge my iPod player via my Philips device?
How to connect an external device to my Philips system?
No sound during playback from my Philips device
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