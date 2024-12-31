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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD soundmachine

AZ5740/98

Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs, radio and cassette.

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Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

  • DVD, CD, USB, FM

  • Tape

  • Remote Control

  • 2W

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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