2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy your music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Black
3W
Digital tuning
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
3.7
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
dancredbutterfly
11/05/2018
United Kingdom
excellent value
a very compact, good quality product which is easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Ardenstur
07/04/2018
United Kingdom
Very good for price
It’s actually a fantastic bit of kit. Easy controls, super sound, but those slick looks are great! Aux in makes up for Bluetooth, and the deep base is activated by the ebb button
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Shubby
07/04/2018
United Kingdom
Great value for money. Good sounding player.
This product gives value for money. It is neat in design and simple to use. Sounds are very good from radio and CD.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215B CD Soundmachine