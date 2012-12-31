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  • Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go Enjoy music wherever you go

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ127/12

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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    CD Soundmachine

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    See all CD Sound

    Enjoy music wherever you go

    • CD
    • cassette
    Autostop cassette deck

    Autostop cassette deck

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    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

    Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

    Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

    20-track CD programmable

    The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

    FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      2 X 1W
      Sound Enhancement
      Dynamic Bass Boost
      Sound System
      Stereo
      Speaker diameter
      3"
      Volume Control
      rotary

    • Loudspeakers

      Built-in speakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      3.5mm stereo line in
      (AUDIO IN)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM Antenna
      Tuner Bands
      FM

    • Convenience

      Display Type
      LCD

    • Power

      Battery type
      LR14
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Mains power
      220V - 240V
      Number of batteries
      6

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Yes
      Warranty
      Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Packaging Depth
      158  mm
      Product depth
      133  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      2.4  kg
      Packaging Height
      275  mm
      Packaging Width
      326  mm
      Weight
      2  kg
      Product width
      300  mm
      Product height
      240  mm

    • Audio Playback

      Cassette Deck Technology
      Mechanical
      Disc Playback Modes
      • Fast Forward/Backward
      • Next/Previous Track Search
      • Repeat Play
      • Shuffle Play
      Playback Media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      Number of decks
      1
      Loader Type
      Top
      Programmable Tracks
      20

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • AC power cord
    • User manual
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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