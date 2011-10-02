2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Black
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Polly
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Just what I wanted
I needed something to play my CDs on and this was the perfect answer. It is stylish and fits in wherever I put it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
GeoffBot
29/10/2014
United Kingdom
Like it - compact and looks good, good price but disappointed cant use earphones
Good value but disappointed cant plug earphones in - presumed on buying it that you could from seeing the audio -in inlet and audio-in switch. Not obvious when you buy it that you cant do this, nor in the enclosed quick start guide , only from trawling through user guide on web. This needs to be made more obvious upfront. If you're not bothered about this then it's a good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Mummyt27
29/10/2014
United Kingdom
Like it - compact and looks good, good price but disappointed cant use earphones
Good value but disappointed cant plug earphones in - presumed on buying it that you could from seeing the audio -in inlet and audio-in switch. Not obvious when you buy it that you cant do this, nor in the enclosed quick start guide , only from trawling through user guide on web. This needs to be made more obvious upfront. If you're not bothered about this then it's a good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ102B CD Soundmachine