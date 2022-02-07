2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
CD
Tape
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
0
4.0
of 5
55
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
itsajay
07/02/2022
Singapore
ca. 10 years!!
even tho it's not available anymore, i would love to buy it again! i got this for my birthday ca 10 years ago and it's starting to lag a bit here and there, but hey, 10 years! i really love the player and am kinda sad it doesn't work as good anymore and isn't available, but oh well..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-02-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-02-07
ZICHAOLEI
29/03/2012
Singapore
Good product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
SwatiGarg
26/03/2012
Singapore
3-in-1, great value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ1027 CD Soundmachine