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  • Our most affordable RO water purification system
  • Our most affordable RO water purification system
  • Our most affordable RO water purification system
  • Our most affordable RO water purification system
  • Our most affordable RO water purification system
  • Our most affordable RO water purification system
  • Our most affordable RO water purification system
  • Our most affordable RO water purification system

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Reverse Osmosis purificationPure Water Tap | with Remineralizer

AUT9510/79

Our most affordable RO water purification system

Enjoy purified water enriched with minerals. 6-stage deep filtration effectively reduces chlorine, odor, particulates and total dissolved solids as small as 0.0001 micron, for cleaner, better-tasting water.

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Aquaporin Inside™ removes 110 kinds of substances*

Our most affordable RO water purification system

  • Available via BUNNINGS

  • Reduces PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals

  • 75 gallon per day (GPD) filtration capacity

  • Modern 1 : 1.5 pure to drain ratio

  • NSF/ANSI tested, Watermark certified

Aquaporin reverse osmosis filters water better than before

Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

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