2 year warranty
New
AUT9510/79
Our most affordable RO water purification system
Enjoy purified water enriched with minerals. 6-stage deep filtration effectively reduces chlorine, odor, particulates and total dissolved solids as small as 0.0001 micron, for cleaner, better-tasting water.
Available via BUNNINGS
Reduces PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals
75 gallon per day (GPD) filtration capacity
Modern 1 : 1.5 pure to drain ratio
NSF/ANSI tested, Watermark certified
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
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