2 year warranty
New
AUT9333/79
Enjoy better tasting water
Reduces Chlorine, Microplastics, PFAS and more. Easy install and maintenance. No electricity required. With NSF certified 0.5 micron Carbon Block filter (AUT833). Tested capacity 7286L or 12 months. Flow rate 5.7L/min.
>99.5% PFAS reduction (NSF 53)
>97.5% Chlorine reduction (NSF 42)
>98.4% Microplastics reduction (NSF 401)
Compatible with Philips integrated 3-way taps.
Available via BUNNINGS
In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.
Reviews
Professional activated carbon filtration system, efficient filtration of tap water
The system offers a filtered water capacity of 7286L, up to 12 months lifetime