2 year warranty
Discontinued
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This docking speaker delivers superb sound in great style. Dock your Android powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronization of music between your phone and PC.
for Android
Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
3.6
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
EdmilsonRS
13/09/2013
US
absolutely fantastic
excellent performance, sound crystal clear and loud, I got to use as a mobile phone charger, but now is my sound system in the room
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
keith
24/12/2012
United Kingdom
Android Docking Speaker
Great little item works and sounds really good, but was let down by the lack of instructions, and the fact that if your phone is in a flip case this has to be removed to charge it, or use the rear usb charging socket.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Scubamike
14/02/2012
United Kingdom
A great start
Having waited for almost 2 years to dock my HTC so that I could play music and charge at the same time I couldn't wait to get my hands on this docking station. I did have a couple of reservations beforehand, particularly around the apps/software that you need to download. the other concern was that with 4 different Android phones in our house how easy would it be connect them up with different locations of the micro USB ports. The first thing to note is that you don't need to download Songbird or Fidelio, I just synced my phones bluetooth to the docking station and off I went, the sound quality through bluetooth is surprisingly good with no obvious distortion or loss of quality. With the FlexiDock system Philips get really close to getting connectivity spot on at the first attempt. My HTC has its micro USB port at the bottom which means it sits perfectly on the FlexiDock and looks great. When I first tried to connect up with phones skin in place I couldn't get a connection to the dock, but after adjusting the 2 rubber pads on either side of the connector down the problem was solved.(FlexiDock living up to its name?) The only problem that I have is when I mount a phone where the micro USB port is on the side, the phone tends to lean to one side which doesn't look great and I worry about how much strain this would put micro USB port. some kind of support is required on the slider to compensate for this. For a first attempt at a product that is designed to work a variety of different phones and configurations I think it is a brilliant start. Well done Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®