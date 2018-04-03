2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJT5300/79
Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
Start your day fully charged with AJT5300. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep
Bluetooth®
Universal charging
Dual alarm
FM, Digital tuning
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
2.3
of 5
16
Reviews
johnandliz
03/04/2018
Australia
Magic little alarm clock
Great clock radio/alarm with heaps of features, didn't think I would use the Bluetooth feature but I love it, can listen to my own music while drifting off. Alarm that starts off quiet and slowly increases in volume is a great feature as it doesn't come on blaring and waking up everyone else in the house. Highlighly recommend this to everyone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio
Blacky17557
13/12/2017
Australia
Another GREAT Product from Philips!!
Great Looking. Functional. Easy to set-up. Ability to Dim Display. Easy to read.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio
kob10
06/09/2017
Australia
best radio ever
great bluetooth great antenna for radio and etc. the speaker is 1 x 2 ,4 best speaker grat for music on your iphone and ipad i loved it got it from my Mum and Dad it was 70 dollas at jb hi fi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio