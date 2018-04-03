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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJT5300/79

2.3

| (16) Reviews

Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

Start your day fully charged with AJT5300. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep

See all benefits

Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

  • Bluetooth®

  • Universal charging

  • Dual alarm

  • FM, Digital tuning

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

USB port to charge any mobile device

USB port to charge any mobile device

This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

16

Reviews

3

03/04/2018

Australia

Australia

Magic little alarm clock

Great clock radio/alarm with heaps of features, didn't think I would use the Bluetooth feature but I love it, can listen to my own music while drifting off. Alarm that starts off quiet and slowly increases in volume is a great feature as it doesn't come on blaring and waking up everyone else in the house. Highlighly recommend this to everyone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio

13/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Another GREAT Product from Philips!!

Great Looking. Functional. Easy to set-up. Ability to Dim Display. Easy to read.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio

06/09/2017

Australia

Australia

best radio ever

great bluetooth great antenna for radio and etc. the speaker is 1 x 2 ,4 best speaker grat for music on your iphone and ipad i loved it got it from my Mum and Dad it was 70 dollas at jb hi fi

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300 Clock Radio

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