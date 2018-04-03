Hello there, thank you for your feedback. First of all, we're sorry to hear about your husband's passing, and we'd like to express our condolences to you and your family. As for the device, it is unfortunate that the instructions haven't been clear enough, but we wouldn't like you to give up on your Clock Radio just yet. Please note that in order to set the radio alarm function, the device must be in standby mode. We recommend that you press the 'Source' button repeatedly until the unit is in standby mode again (none of the BT, FM or AUX icons is shown on the display). You will then be able to set or check the alarm time. Please feel free to reach us via our social media on Facebook or Twitter should you need further assistance. We'd be more than happy to help.