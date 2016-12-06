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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJB1002/79

2.7

| (16) Reviews

Rise and shine

Get your day going with crackle-free DAB radio. This Philips Clock radio has an elegant mirror-finish display and wakes you up to your favorite radio station. It even lets you preset two alarm times for weekdays and weekends.

See all benefits

with clear and crackle-free DAB radio

Rise and shine

  • Mirror finish display

  • DAB+/FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

16

Reviews

06/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound, compact and stylish

The Philips DAB clock radio was very easy to set up and I was able to do it without looking at the user manual. The design is stylish and compact. And the sound quality from the stereo speakers is excellent. Very good volumn range. An attractive, and well designed product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A Good Product

Indeed, this product is very stylish and produces a good quality of sound. The two alarms are very useful, as is the fact that the product comes with a 3.5mm jack cable for MP3 connection. The buttons can be slightly unresponsive at times, but the superb quality of sound does make up for this. The ability to turn of the back-light without disabling any other functions (i.e. alarm) is very good, allowing a dark environment to sleep. Overall, a very good DAB Digital Radio.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio

02/02/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

DAB clock radio

Great radio reception in FM as well as you would expect with DAB. I will probably not use the device as an alarm but simply as a bedside clock and radio. Setting up pre set stations and switching from radio use to a clock and back is a lot easier than the instructions make out. Perhaps a re-write of the manuals would be an idea for an otherwise excellent product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJB1002 Digital tuning clock radio

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