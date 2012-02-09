2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7040D/79
Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking station delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
3.1
of 5
38
Reviews
Siti_Shahidanafisah_Bte_Md_ShahShah
09/02/2012
Singapore
Waking up to the radio songs;and easy to charge my phone too.....<br />User friendly with the radio tuning and the recept for the radio is great....<br />Jus love it.......
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Boon_BinTan
22/01/2012
Singapore
the sound is amazing! only issue is that the alarm is too soft
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
SabaliahAssan
31/10/2011
Singapore
I LOVE IT SO MUCH .. LOOKING FOWARD TO BUY FROM PHILIPS AGAIN
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone