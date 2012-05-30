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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ7030D/98

2.8

| (23) Reviews

Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

Rise and shine to favorite tunes from your iPod/iPhone or FM with the dashing Philips Clock radio that will brighten your room - and mornings! Its smart dock lets you charge your devices without the need to remove its protective casing.

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Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

  • MP3 Link

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Neodymium speaker driver for rich and clear sound

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

23

Reviews

30/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Value for money. Have not use it yet hence can't say much.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

06/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Like the design. Size is just right, small enough and with good speakers. Price is good for us too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

05/12/2011

US

US

Let's be fair...

oyonnazien again, to come back on the fact that this clocka has a power save mechanism. DOn't know why it did not work on the first time I used it. Unplugged it once there was a storm and clock was still internally running. May be there is a switch or setup to have buttons light ;-) This clock is great !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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