2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ6200D/98
Wake up to great music from your iPod/iPhone
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via Lightning connector with this stylish Philips clock radio. Featuring an extra USB, 5W power output and FM digital tuning with presets, the big knobs at the front give you hassle-free time & alarm setup.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
USB port for charging
5W, FM, Dual alarm
This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
3.0
of 5
6
Reviews
Matt
19/03/2014
Australia
Excellent and Stylish
I was surprised at how easy this was. The clock sets itself from the iPhone which is fantastic. It's not too big for the bedside table, and it charges my iPad at the same time via USB. The one thing I would have liked would be if it had stereo sound. Aside from that I'm very happy with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ6200D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ6200D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Cait
28/07/2014
Australia
Great clock
I love this alarm clock, overall it is great however there are a few improvements that could be made but on the whole they are small. For example the 24 hour time, it would be nice to have the option between 12 hour and 24. On the plus my time skills are doing better. Similarly I don't like the gentle wake up, I am a heavy sleeper and need that jolt in the morning to wake me up, again it would be nice to have the option of turning this feature off. On the plus though, I love the design, it doesn't crowd the bedside table. I love the options provided of listening either to the radio, or ipod/iphone. It is great that the dock charges as well as the extra USB port to charge a second device. Very handy.
This review was made for AJ6200D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ6200D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
GlennNZ
21/12/2014
Australia
Wake to Radio or Iphone is WAY TOO LOUD
One feature poorly implemented means this isn't a great product. Clock functions are perfectly adequate. Two alarm times, easy to set time and alarms, display colour doesn't light up the room and can be dimmed. Docking iPhone automatically synchs the unit to time on your iPhone (good or bad depending upon your preference). Decent styling. Mono sound but Philips have done a great job tuning it for good quality tone. As good as anything else at the same or much higher price. Not a bass monster but a nice balanced midrange with just enough of a hint of low frequency to provide some depth (or perception of). BUT BUT BUT.... The Gentle Wake feature only works on the Buzzer alarm setting. Set alarm to wake using Radio or Iphone and you get BLASTED out of bed. It starts at Vol setting 5 and you cannot set it any lower - it's just far too loud, unless you're as deaf as a post or you need a jackhammer to wake you up. Also, USB only charges. Ideally Philips should have allowed for music input via the USB too. And it's a shame the price point doesn't allow for a Remote to operate your iPhone when on the dock. If you don't care about waking up to music, I would recommend. If you do care, and you're not hearing impaired, I suggest looking elsewhere.
This review was made for AJ6200D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ6200D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone