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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3226/79

3.6

| (12) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio, with dual alarm, helps you start your day with your favorite radio station or a gentle alarm. A convenient cable also allows you to plug-and-play your portable music system right at your bedside.

See all benefits

Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start your day, your way!

  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

  • Built-in Audio-in cable

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

12

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

07/11/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Works great, easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio

10/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Affordable and simple but great product, read time, has 2 alarms, radio, and even better, has an audio jack that allows me to connect to my ipod. Great buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio

07/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

It is compact, sleek and nice design. Plus have few functions e.g. alarm clock and radio. Glad that I purchased this for our house (3 pcs in one go with one piece for every bedroom).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3226 Clock Radio

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