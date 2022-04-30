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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3123/79

1.8

| (45) Reviews

Start Your Day, Your way!

This stylish radio-alarm clock looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

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Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start Your Day, Your way!

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.8

of 5

45

Reviews

30/04/2022

Australia

Australia

Fantastic Clock

Very easy to set time and alarm. Great having 24 hr clock - as stops confusion when you wake up after doing ND and it's dark - you know whether or not it is evening time or the middle of the night. After about 8 years it suddenly stopped, and I am disappointed that I ccan't get another one the same. Best alarm clock I have had.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2020-04-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

Date of Use 2020-04-29

25/01/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent reliable product

Received as a requested Christmas present. The clock part of the clock radio can be seen in bright daylight which is important during the day and the design is compact.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

31/08/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Nice and simple

This is one of the best clock radios in the market. A simple design and overall quite good except having to put the battery for alarm to function.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

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