2 year warranty
Discontinued
Personal weather forecaster
Start your day right - every day! The compact AJ260 features indoor/outdoor temperature and graphical weather forecast icons with multi-color light indicators. Your trusty weather forecaster also keeps you punctual - always.
Indoor/ outdoor temperature
The Philips Clock radio will give you the most current relative humidity available. Its smart sensor displays indoor humidity anytime.
This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
4.6
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
DonJuan24
25/10/2025
United Kingdom
18 years old and still going strong
I have had this radio for over 17 years and it’s great. The radio has become a little temperamental but the indoor and outdoor door temperature are the real wins.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-10-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio
Date of Use 2023-10-25
dkn2k
27/09/2016
United Kingdom
A delight to own..
I got this item about 6 years ago to replace a more expensive (but no longer working device manufactured by a well known competitor). I'm glad to report that my AJ260/05 is still going strong. Great battery life, excellent display and highly accurate too. What a bargain this was. I'm happy to recommend this product from Philips - although from their perspective, I guess they would prefer to see them being replaced by consumers a little more often!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio
22/03/2011
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ260 Weather Clock Radio