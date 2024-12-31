2 year warranty
ADD5902WH/37
Enjoy better tasting water
Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD566). NSF certified for the removal of 40+ contaminants. Good for 3 months of filtration. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.
Improves taste
Reduces limescale
Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)
VOC and Lead reduction (NSF 53)
Proprietary Advanced Activated Carbon Block filter cartridge (ADD566). Certified to NSF standards for the removal of 40+ potential harmful substances. Good for 3 months or 227 litres of filtration. For Philips "Powered Pitchers". Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II). VOC and Lead reduction (NSF 53).
Long-lasting battery. Lasts for up to 4 weeks per charge. Recharge with type C USB cable.
The Philips Powered Pitchers are easy and intuitive to use. With a selection 3.0 and 4.8 litres of water capacity, they offer families enough capacity for a day of water based drinks.
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