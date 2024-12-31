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2 year warranty

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NSF certified filtrationAdvanced Carbon Block - Plus Filter

ADD566P1/37

Enjoy better tasting water

Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD566) certified according to NSF standards for the removal of 40+ contaminants. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.

See all benefits

Filters when you pour — not hours before

Enjoy better tasting water

  • Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)

  • VOC and Lead reduction (NSF 53)

  • Good for 227 litres filtration.

  • Good 3 months of filtration.

  • For ADD59x2 and ADD59x3 Powered Pitchers

Alternative to disposable plastic bottles

The filter can significantly replace disposable plastic bottles, aligning with the concept of environmental protection.

Manuals & Documentation

Filtration Performance Data Sheet

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 12 November 2025

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