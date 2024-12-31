2 year warranty
ADD566P1/37
Enjoy better tasting water
Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD566) certified according to NSF standards for the removal of 40+ contaminants. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.
Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)
VOC and Lead reduction (NSF 53)
Good for 227 litres filtration.
Good 3 months of filtration.
For ADD59x2 and ADD59x3 Powered Pitchers
The filter can significantly replace disposable plastic bottles, aligning with the concept of environmental protection.