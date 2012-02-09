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Discontinued

docking speaker

AD712/79

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Music from your iPod/iPhone

Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. Its smart dock lets you charge your iPod/iPhone without the need to remove its protective casing.

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Music from your iPod/iPhone

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Clock display

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

20W RMS total output power

20W RMS total output power

This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic speakers

fantastic speakers considering their small size the sould is the best i've heard from a small set of speakers i also have a huge boom box iPohone dock but these little speakers blow it out of the water

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD712 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD712 docking speaker

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