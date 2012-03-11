2 year warranty
Discontinued
AD300/79
Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.
for iPod/iPhone
Clock display
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
3.9
of 5
15
Reviews
Carlaaa
11/03/2012
United Kingdom
Good relationship quality/price
The product is easy to use and has a very good relationship quality/price. The sound quality is very good. Worth buying.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD300 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD300 docking speaker
tinad60
11/03/2012
United Kingdom
Good relationship quality/price
The product is easy to use and has a very good relationship quality/price. The sound quality is very good. Worth buying.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD300 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD300 docking speaker
Reanneheart7
10/10/2019
Canada
I love it & want another one. Unsure if they are still manufactured?
I love the sound! The speakers are exactly perfect. It’s not Blue tooth it’s better! Some people say they can’t get sound out sometimes * Make sure adapter plugged into correct input if still no sound unplug then plug back in, I figured this out as had same issue.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD300 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AD300 docking speaker