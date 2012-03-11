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Discontinued

docking speaker

AD300/79

3.9

| (15) Reviews

Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.

See all benefits

Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Clock display

LED clock display for clear time viewing

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

15

Reviews

11/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good relationship quality/price

The product is easy to use and has a very good relationship quality/price. The sound quality is very good. Worth buying.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD300 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD300 docking speaker

11/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good relationship quality/price

The product is easy to use and has a very good relationship quality/price. The sound quality is very good. Worth buying.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD300 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD300 docking speaker

10/10/2019

Canada

Canada

I love it & want another one. Unsure if they are still manufactured?

I love the sound! The speakers are exactly perfect. It’s not Blue tooth it’s better! Some people say they can’t get sound out sometimes * Make sure adapter plugged into correct input if still no sound unplug then plug back in, I figured this out as had same issue.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD300 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD300 docking speaker

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