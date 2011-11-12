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X-tremeVisionHeadlight bulb<br>

12972XVB1

3

| (5) Reviews

Feel safe, drive safe

Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use.

See all benefits

Boosts your vision on the road

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V,55 W

See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road

Greater driving comfort and safety

X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2

12/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

dont need xenon anymore

this lamp is better than the x-treme power which outruns all rivals. the only thing is that maybe they fade after 2-3 years of use as the x-treme power, but who cares?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

30/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent improvement, rather short life

The improvement is visible. A pair lasted for more than 1 year. I will replace them with LEDs when the next one burns

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

19/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light up the road

Have used these on both my motor bikes in the last three years as i live in the country side and there's normally ground fog in the early morning and winter months. These cut through the fog/mist and light up the road.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XVB1 car headlight bulb

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