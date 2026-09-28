2 year warranty
12972RGTS2
Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb
If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive.
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 2
12V, 55W
The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light. The optimized bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.
New patented gradient and screen-print coating technqiues enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximized throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.
New production techniques for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Compared to the minimum legal standard
Compared to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. farthest distance from car, applies to H4 and H7.