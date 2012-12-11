2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972CVS2
Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 2
12 V,55 W
Style
With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type
2.0
of 5
6
Reviews
ndccpf1
11/12/2012
US
Great Headlight / FOG Upgrade to OEM
Greatly enhances the nighttime roads while driving. Whiter and brighter light which also illuminates the reflective roads signs much better than the stock halogens.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights
BenzDude
25/09/2012
US
Too short of a life
I bought a pair of these H7s. Only lasted 7 months. The look is great, visibility in the rain is so so. Being PHILIPS, and for the price you pay, you would expect these bulbs to outlast a year or so under normal operating conditions.
This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights
This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights
kkappas
27/01/2016
US
Very nice bulbs, short life
Very stylish bulbs with white light, but only lasted for 6 months... I would expect something better from Philips! Also, no warranty is provided.
This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights
This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights
Application varies per bulb type