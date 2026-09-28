2 year warranty
Drive with style
Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.
Type of lamp: H8
12V, 35W
Blue-coated glass
Blue-coated glass
Number of bulbs: 2
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.
4.6
of 5
12
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Athamas
09/12/2015
United Kingdom
A value for money xenon bulb
Ideal for replacement bulb with better brightness at the right side in compared with lamps which have replaced. The kelvin in low beam is what you need from a xenon bulb especially on wet roads and the high beam on my ABL lights is amazing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Application varies per bulb type