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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

BlueVision ultraHeadlight bulb<br>

12342BVUSM

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Drive with style

BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.

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Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2+2

  • 12 V,60/55 W

2 signaling W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

2 signaling W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered

3 700K bright white light on the road

With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

16/02/2014

Australia

Australia

Great road legal styling upgrade

Looks great in the reflector with a much more noticeable bluish white appearance. Light on the road is also whiter with similar range to standard bulbs, and is a little brighter too. Going strong after 1.5 years of use. Installation was fairly straight forward if you know what you're doing. The product's best feature is the look from oncoming traffic. The light on the road isn't nearly as intense and white as Xenon HID lamps, and when side by side with a vehicle equipped with those, you can tell the difference.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb

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