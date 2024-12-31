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2 year warranty
Car lights
All series
PowerVision Headlight bulb
12336PWVS2
60% more light, Comfort and safety
For complete control in all driving conditions, Philips PowerVision halogen bulb is the bright choice to drive with confidence.
H3
12V
55W
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