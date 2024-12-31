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2 year warranty

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PowerVisionHeadlight bulb

12258PWVS2

60% more light, Comfort and safety

For complete control in all driving conditions, Philips PowerVision halogen bulb is the bright choice to drive with confidence.

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60% more light, Comfort and safety

  • H1

  • 12V

  • 55W

60% more light for complete control

Projects a beam 25m longer than standard bulbs

Long lasting than other high-performance halogen bulbs

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