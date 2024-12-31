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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        PhotoFrame

        10FF2CMW/00

        Every picture tells your story

        Larger screen, more viewing comfort! Display your digital photos in high pixel density quality and perfect digital color with Philips PhotoFrame 10FF2CMW - now with two designer frames for a change of pace or to change with the season.

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        Every picture tells your story

        • 25.9 cm/10.2" LCD

        • 23.9 cm (9.4") v.area

        Chic snap on frames match your mood and your decor

        Chic frames are easy-to-change artistic design touches that snap on to Photo Frame for a change of pace or to match a room's decor.

        Operate on AC power or cordlessly with rechargeable battery

        AC or onboard battery power give you the choices of operating your PhotoFrame on standard AC power or cordlessly with the onboard rechargeable battery.

        Easy-to-change brushed aluminum and mahogany designer frames

        Designer frames are easy-to-change, luxurious design touches in brushed aluminum and rich mahogany you can attach to Photo Frame for a change of pace or to match a room's decor.

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