My gums bleed when I use the Philips Sonicare AirFloss

2 year warranty
If you are using your Philips Sonicare AirFloss for the first time, a little discomfort or bleeding can occur. Read more information below on why this happens.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX8491/03, HX8331/01, HX8341/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
Can I use other brands of mouthwash with my AirFloss?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model of Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to use my Philips AirFloss Fill & Charge station
How do I use my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss