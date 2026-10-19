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My gums bleed when I use the Philips Sonicare AirFloss

If you are using your Philips Sonicare AirFloss for the first time, a little discomfort or bleeding can occur. Read more information below on why this happens.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX8491/03, HX8331/01, HX8341/01. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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