Information for patients, all in one place



On April 26, 2021, Philips globally provided an important update to the market regarding proactive efforts to address identified issues with a component in certain products of our Sleep & Respiratory Care portfolio.



As a result of extensive ongoing review, on June 14, 2021, Philips voluntarily decided to issue a global recall notification related to sound abatement foam used in specific Philips Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), BiLevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiLevel PAP) devices, and Mechanical Ventilators.



On Friday July 2 2021, following consultation with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Medsafe, Philips Australia and New Zealand announced it is conducting an Urgent Product Defect Correction in Australia and Recall for Product Correction in New Zealand for the specific affected devices.



Patient safety is our top priority, and we are committed to supporting you and your care team throughout the correction process.



Be sure to visit this page regularly for the most current and accurate information.



Thank you for your patience and continued trust.



Our goods and services come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian and New Zealand Consumer Law. Your rights under the Australian and New Zealand Consumer Law are in addition to any remedy the local Philips entity may provide you.