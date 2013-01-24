Home
Partnering to improve performance and enhance the patient experience

Westchester Medical Center Health (WMCHealth) is a regional medical center that has grown into a large regional network of hospitals and health care services and is transforming into the largest provider of integrated health in New York's Hudson Valley.

 

A Philips medical technologies partner for decades, WMCHealth recently challenged us to help them further improve their clinical processes and enhance the overall patient experience.

 

Our consultants have collaborated with WMCH on various consulting projects to:

"Together, we are working to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.”

- Michael D. Israel, President and CEO

Westchester Medical Center Health

Our approach

 

Philips always takes a patient-centered, collaborative approach to enable meaningful clinical and business transformation as we recognize the benefits of shared goals.

Our consultants work closely with clients as a cohesive project team to agree on project goals, scope, deliverables, timelines, and measurements of success. This collaboration supports more meaningful and sustainable improvements for our clients.

A foundation of data analytics

 

Philips believes that healthcare transformation should be based on data and data should support each phase of a consulting engagement and drive our recommendations. Our team analyzes retrospective data to create and deliver data platforms and analytic approaches to help turn data into insights and actions.

 

We leverage a variety of data sources, research expertise, benchmarking, best practices, and tools to drive granular performance insights. Data sources include public data, client system data, aggregate Philips install base information, third-party data, and more.

TransformAnalytics Performance Dashboards provides online performance dashboards to provide at-a-glance visibility into past and current performance as well as identify areas of concern. Learn more

westchester cath lab main m

See how Philips is helping WMCHealth transform care by improving clinical performance in their Cath & EP Labs
Learn more

Read more about the Philips and WMCHealth Network multi-year enterprise partnership to transform patient care

  • Philips to supply innovative medical technologies and consulting services to improve care delivery across the health continuum
  • Partnership allows WMCHealth to continue to expand access to quality care and improve results
  • The WMCHealth-Philips partnership aims to improve all care areas, including radiology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and pediatrics
Read more
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Westchester Medical Center Health

Where: Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), Valhalla, NY

 

What: Collaborating to improve clinical performance, reduce readmissions, and create an exceptional patient experience.

 

How: Providing strategic guidance and innovative solutions across the enterprise to help WMCHealth achieve their long-term goals.

Meet our team

Mel Allen

Mel Allen, JD, MBA, FACHE

Principal and Practice Operations Lead

Mel brings decades of experience in healthcare management with expertise in radiology, cardiology, oncology, hospital performance improvement, and health law. He helps clients improve operational performance and enhance the patient experience.

Steve Wuench

Steve Wuench

Solution Analytics Senior Manager

Steve brings expertise in data analytics, clinical operations, informatics, project management, and administration to help hospitals identify performance improvement opportunities. He helps utilize data to improve patient flow while reducing costs. 

Recent success

  • Improved CT workflow and patient throughput

    Customer story

    Improved CT workflow and patient throughput

    Learn more
  • Improved ED ultrasound throughput

    Customer story

    Improved ED ultrasound throughput

    Learn more
More customer stories

Related practice area

