Transformative technologies
Philips end-to-end patient monitoring solution includes bedside and transport monitors, fetal and maternal monitors, central monitoring systems, advanced clinical measurements, mobile apps for clinicians’ smartphones and devices for remote patient monitoring. Our portfolio of interoperable devices offers a complete view of the patient using live, streaming device data. The entire Philips family of monitoring technology shares the same look and feel to provide consistency and accelerate care.
Monitoring patients everywhere it matters