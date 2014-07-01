The University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC-Utrecht) is a center of excellence for oncology care that has over 20 oncologic subspecialties. This facility was looking to enhance their care pathways for oncology patients. They aimed to improve their time-to-treatment and expand their collaboration and alignment with other centers in the Netherlands. Based on prior successes with Philips consultancy in the imaging department, the organization wanted to extend that success to optimize their oncology careflows. Using a rapid approach based on continuous quality improvement in healthcare, the Philips consultants conducted a focused assessment of the current state to identify opportunities for improvement. Intensive multidisciplinary workshops were conducted to co-create plans for short-, mid- and long-term solutions.
The University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC-Utrecht) is a center of excellence for oncology care that has over 20 oncologic subspecialties. This facility was looking to enhance their care pathways for oncology patients. They aimed to improve their time-to-treatment and expand their collaboration and alignment with other centers in the Netherlands.
Based on prior successes with Philips consultancy in the imaging department, the organization wanted to extend that success to optimize their oncology careflows.
Using a rapid approach based on continuous quality improvement in healthcare, the Philips consultants conducted a focused assessment of the current state to identify opportunities for improvement. Intensive multidisciplinary workshops were conducted to co-create plans for short-, mid- and long-term solutions.
The
careflowoptimization process really made us aware of obstacles in our multi-disciplinary setup. By identification, prioritization and modification we were able to improve our setup and further optimize the care for our head and neck oncology patients."
W. W. Braunius, E.N.T. Surgeon
University Medical Center Utrecht
The Philips consultants carried out different projects on pre-agreed short timeframes. They:
Careflow optimization is carried out by Philips healthcare consulting experts in quality improvement in healthcare projects.
A pilot program has started for a revised referral intake process for head and neck oncology patients. A nurse specialist has been appointed as “patient navigator” during the initial treatment planning appointment.
Philips helped facilitate the restructuring of the tumor board meetings, increasing their effectiveness in confirming the diagnosis, developing the treatment plan and reducing the time-to-treatment. This has also reduced tumor board meeting time by 40%.
A pilot program has started for a revised referral intake process for head and neck oncology patients. A nurse specialist has been appointed as “patient navigator” during the initial treatment planning appointment.
Debbie Slye, MN, RN, ExO Global Lead, Healthcare Operations & Clinical Transformation
Debbie Slye, MN, RN, ExO
Global Lead, Healthcare Operations & Clinical Transformation
Debbie and her team help healthcare organizations drive sustainable transformation by empowering staff to balance demands for patient access, to manage throughput across the enterprise, and to optimize overall clinical and financial outcomes. Using a people-centered and data-driven approach Debbie supports customers to synthesize the results in the current state, envision a future and develop a realistic roadmap to achieve operational and clinical excellence.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.